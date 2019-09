Something a little bit unusual of late: Markets are getting smoked and the dollar index is higher.



Probably two forces are helping the dollar: One is that there’s sheer panic. So, flight to safety.

The other is that the hot CPI keeps Bernanke in handcuffs.

