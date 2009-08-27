Dollar Tree's Beat & Raise Is Ominous

Dollar Tree (DLTR) beat analyst estimates this morning and raised guidance for the full year. Same store sales were up 6.8% and margins expanded.



The company’s year-end January 2010 guidance has rocketed from $2.55 – $2.75 in February, to $2.75 – $2.95 in May, and now $3.10 – $3.25.

While great news for Dollar Tree shareholders, a corollary of the company’s rising guidance is the expectation that US consumer will remain defensive and subdued for longer than expected.

If the consumer is about to rebound, nobody told that to Dollar Tree.

Release here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.