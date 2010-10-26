Cazenove's Robing Griffiths: The Dollar Is Being Trashed And Could Soon Be Toxic Waste

Robin Griffiths of Cazenove Capital spoke to CNBC about the state of the dollar.



0:15 We are headed into the strong season for markets; previous weakness was overwritten by the Fed.

2:10 The secular trend for Asia is higher, and the Western liquidity is running in, the Sensex is perfect example of this. Shanghai is heading up, this is swing from the west to the east, and there is at least another 10 year run of this.

2:50 “The dollar is being trashed.” The currency is being unofficially devalued, and if it goes any lower than last year’s lows it will be “toxic waste.”

