Pretty much exactly what you’d expect when you get a horrible number in the midst of a major crisis in Washington.



The S&P 500 futures are off about 0.9%

Dow is off 122.

The dollar is at new lows vs. the yen and the Swiss Franc, and gold is rallying, as seen here.

