Dollar Store Shoppers Are Much Poorer Than Wal-Mart's Customers

AP Shoppers peruse aisles in a Family Dollar store.

Wal-Mart’s customers are considerably wealthier than shoppers at dollar stores like Family Dollar and Dollar General, according to new data.

Four in 10 Family Dollar shoppers have a household income of less than $US25,000, which is slightly higher than the poverty level for a family of four, a survey from the consulting firm Kantar Retail shows.

By comparison, 27% of Wal-Mart shoppers’ households earn less than $US25,000.

The chart below shows the full breakdown by income level:

Overall, Wal-Mart customers have an average household income of $US53,125, which is in line with the median income for all U.S. households last year.

Shoppers at Family Dollar and Dollar General earn about $US8,000 less annually, with average household incomes of $US44,972 and $US45,640, respectively.

The dollar stores could be attracting lower-income shoppers because they have been offering lower prices than Wal-Mart. A Sterne Agee survey from earlier this year found that Family Dollar shoppers paid 2.7% less on purchases than Wal-Mart shoppers in January 2014, while Dollar General shoppers paid .2% less.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.