The dollar store is officially dead

Dollar Tree said Tuesday that it’s adding $US1 ($AU1).25 and $US1 ($AU1).50 price points at some stores.

Until then it was the last big dollar store chain to stick to a $US1 ($AU1) price cap.

The news signals the death of the traditional dollar store concept in the US.

Dollar Tree, the last of the big dollar store chains to sell items for $US1 ($AU1) or less, announced Tuesday that it’s officially “breaking the buck” by adding $US1 ($AU1).25 and $US1 ($AU1).50 price points in some stores.

The news sent its stock price soaring as investors eyed sales growth without the restraint of $US1 ($AU1) pricing. It also signaled the end of the true $US1 ($AU1)-and-under store concept in the US.

Dollar stores have existed in the US for decades and started to take off in the post-World War Two economy. While these stores began life selling products at $US1 ($AU1) or less, most were quick to diversify and raise prices in line with inflation. But Dollar Tree didn’t.

Dollar General, the largest dollar store chain in the US by store count, opened its first location in 1955. Created by father-and-son duo J.L. and Cal Turner, their idea was to replicate “Dollar Days” sales found at department stores in Nashville and Louisville year-round.

According to Cal Turner’s son, it didn’t take long for prices to creep up. Today, the chain offers most private label and national brands at $US10 ($AU14) or less, and only a small portion of the store is devoted to $US1 ($AU1) items.

Similarly, Dollar Tree-owned Family Dollar, which started off selling items below $US2 ($AU3), has since moved to a $US1 ($AU1) to $US10 ($AU14) price point format.

West Coast chain 99 Cents ($1.38) Only faced lawsuits from customers after it raised its top price to 99.99 cents ($1.38) in 2008 on account of inflation. These customers alleged that it was misleading given the company’s name.

As these chains raised prices, Dollar Tree (originally called Only $US1 ($AU1).00 before a name change in 1993) stood by its promise, even as investors piled on the pressure to add new price points.

The biggest change in strategy up until now came in 2019, four years after Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar, when it started to test higher-priced items in a small number of stores. The assortment, dubbed Dollar Tree Plus, featured $US3 ($AU4) and $US5 ($AU7) items – similar to what shoppers might find in a Family Dollar store.

The change came after activist investor Starboard Venture challenged the store’s commitment to $US1 ($AU1) pricing in a letter to former Dollar Tree CEO Gary Philbin.

“Dollar Tree has kept its prices at $US1 ($AU1).00 since its founding thirty years ago,” Starboard wrote in 2019,” despite the fact that $US1 ($AU1).00 in 1986 is worth approximately $US2 ($AU3).30 today, due to inflation.”

Bu today’s inflationary pressures and rising freight and labor costs have made it harder for Dollar Tree to stick to its $US1 ($AU1) price point. CEO Michael Witynski admitted in a call with investors in August that its business is more “sensitive” to these costs because of its $US1 ($AU1) promise.

Witynski is promising that shoppers will still get “great value” at Dollar Tree.

“We will continue to be fiercely protective of that promise, regardless of the price point, whether it is $US1 ($AU1).00, $US1 ($AU1).25, $US1 ($AU1).50,” he said Tuesday.