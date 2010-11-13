Does This Look To You Like The Weak-Dollar-Correlation Trade Is Dead?

There’s some talk today that the weak-dollar/long-stocks trade is off for the moment.
But that only makes sense if you just woke up, and are looking at things as though the market starts at 9:30 AM, which is officially hilarious in this day and age.
Perhaps these two charts will disabuse you of that:
First, S&P futures overnight. Note the big jump around 3.
And now, the dollar over night. Note the beginning of the drop right around the same time.
The dollar-correlation trade. It’s on!
