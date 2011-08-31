Dollar Slightly Lower, Stocks Slightly Higher After FOMC Minutes

Markets were relatively unfazed by the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting earlier this month, making small gains after the announcement.



The minutes showed that some members wanted to take stronger action against negative growth pressures, while others wanted to step up attempts to control potential inflation.

Equities have been trading in a narrow range all day. The announcement did very little to change this immediately.

The dollar fell slightly against most currencies, with the notable exception of the New Zealand dollar. Gold rose, but not by anything to shout about.

Check out the Dow.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.