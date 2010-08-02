Watch For Screaming When The Dollar Index Falls To 80.00

The dollar’s flirtation with being a strong currency is just about over.



As you can see, the dollar has now just about given up its entire spring/early summer rally.

Photo: FinViz

A big part of the decline has been the renewed strength in the euro.

But that’s not everything.

The pound and the aussie dollar have been on monster runs in recent months, contributing to the strength of the whole basket.

When the dollar index gets closer to 80, expect lots of chatter about the significance of this number since a) it’s a round number and b) the dollar bounced off of it several times in March and April.

