Here's Proof That Last Week's Huge Dollar Rally Was A Widowmaker

The dollar had one of its best weeks in ages last week, thanks to the commodity collapse, and renewed fears of the European collapse.



Now here’s the bad news: Just last week, short positions against the dollar hit an all time high, according to the CFTC, via WSJ. Net short positions had jumped a whopping 27% since just the previous week.

That had to leave a mark.

