Here's Proof That Last Week's Huge Dollar Rally Was A Widowmaker

Joe Weisenthal

The dollar had one of its best weeks in ages last week, thanks to the commodity collapse, and renewed fears of the European collapse.

Now here’s the bad news: Just last week, short positions against the dollar hit an all time high, according to the CFTC, via WSJ. Net short positions had jumped a whopping 27% since just the previous week.

That had to leave a mark.

chart

