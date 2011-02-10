If You Only Look At One Chart About The Cheese Market Today...

This should probably be it.



It’s from Citi analyst David Driscoll’s latest “Cheese Head” report, and it basically breaks down how Americans are spending money on cheese.

Photo: Citi

Now, as for who’s making money? Private label dominates, with Kraft taking the next huge slice of the business, followed by a coterie of names that are too small, apparently to matter.

Photo: Citi

