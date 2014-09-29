There Goes The Dollar Again

A new week has begun, and the dollar is rallying again.

The movements aren’t huge, but the dollar is up against the Euro, the Canadian dollar, and the Japanese Yen.

Here’s a short-term chart, via FinViz, of the dollar pushing higher against the yen.

Again, not too huge, but the dollar strength is one of the biggest stories in the market right now, as it’s been on an absolute tear for weeks.

The general explanation for the dollar strength is the rise in short-term interest rates in the US (reflecting an improving economy, and belief that it won’t be too long now until the Fed can raise rates)

