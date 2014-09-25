You Just Can't Stop The US Dollar

The dollar is the hottest currency in the world, and it’s booming again.

Major counterparts are all getting slammed.

Here’s the aussie dollar, sliding against the US dollar all night.

And here’s the dollar gaining ground against the yen.

The main story here is that the US is seen as heading into a tightening cycle, while other countries are still easing more, and so the relatively higher interest rates in the US benefit the US dollar.

Anyway, it’s the big story of the year, and it’s showing no letup.

Meanwhile, one of the big losers of the day is the New Zealand dollar, following comments from the New Zealand central bank chief that the currency was overvalued.

