The US Dollar Is Rallying After Fed Announces The End Of QE

The Federal Reserve just announced that at the end of this month it will conclude its quantitative easing program.

Following this announcement the dollar is rallying against other major currencies.

In afternoon trade, the dollar was at highs against the yen, the euro, and the pound.

Meanwhile, US stocks were lower as bond yields were rising.

Here’s a chart of the dollar’s rally against the yen.

And the euro and pound both falling against the dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.