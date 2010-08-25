Dollar Plunges As Everyone Now Figures Return Of Quantitative Easing Is A Done Deal

Today the weak economic data is not prompting a flight-to-the-dollar.



Today the weak economic data is causing dollar selling, because it’s becoming crystal clear to folks, as ForexLive notes, that quantitative easing II is now a done deal. No more baby steps or holding the balance sheet steady. There’s no excuse for the Fed Board of Governors to be have an unclear picture of the economy’s direction anymore.

And we may not have to wait for very long. Bernanke speaks this Friday at Jackson Hole, and you can figure he’ll be revising that speech now until then with every bad data point that comes across to get exactly the right message to the market.

