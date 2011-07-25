Actually, There Is A Real Plunge Happening This Morning

The mood this morning is mostly: What panic?



The lack of a debt ceiling deal isn’t seriously roiling equity markets, and Treasuries don’t really care at all.

But this is quite a move for The Greenback, which is just getting smoked against the Swiss Franc and the yen. In fact, the Franc has made a 2% move against the dollar, which is looking more and more like a currency issued by a joke of a country.

Here’s USD/CHF via FinViz:

