Actually, There Is A Real Plunge Happening This Morning

The mood this morning is mostly: What panic?
The lack of a debt ceiling deal isn’t seriously roiling equity markets, and Treasuries don’t really care at all.
But this is quite a move for The Greenback, which is just getting smoked against the Swiss Franc and the yen. In fact, the Franc has made a 2% move against the dollar, which is looking more and more like a currency issued by a joke of a country.
Here’s USD/CHF via FinViz:
