Dollar Panic In 3... 2.... 1...

If we’re really on the road to becoming Japan, it feels absurd to be worrying about a weakening dollar, but it doesn’t matter, there are folks who scream bloody murder every time the Greenback falls the slightest amount (oh no, folks are losing confidence in the greenback due to our ginormous deficits!!!)



So with a move like this over the last several weeks — exacerbated today post-Bullard — how soon until the dollar bears really start chest-thumping again? We say, probably very soon.

Photo: FinViz

