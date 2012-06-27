This Deck Shows How Massive Real-Time Bidding Has Gotten In Online Advertising

Kirby Winfield, svp of corporate development at comScore

Photo: AdXpose

Facebook’s announcement of a new real-time bidding ad platform two weeks ago (and Rubicon Project’s RTB expansion last month) put RTB on the radar for a lot of people who had not previously given it much thought.

RTB is projected to be 20 per cent of all web display advertising this year, providing more than three trillion impressions monthly, and roughly $2 billion in revenue to publishers—and it’s growing.



We got our hands on this Powerpoint slideshow slideshow on the state of RTB by Kirby Winfield, svp of corporate development at ComScore.

