Check Out How The Dollar Has Been Crushed Since June

The U.S. dollar index has been sinking since early June, and is now down to 78.69.



What this means is that the dollar has devalued against a basket of international currencies since June.

Not surprising, since quantitative easing and further money supply support are devaluing the currency.

From Bloomberg, note the recent peak in June (88.4), to today (78.69).

