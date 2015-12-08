Dollar General names John Garratt as CFO and other finance moves

Dollar General has named John Garratt as its permanent CFO.

Garratt has accepted the executive vice president and finance chief roles after previously serving as the company’s interim CFO since June 2015.

Prior to his new role, Garratt was the company’s senior vice president of finance and strategy. He has worked at Dollar General since 2005.

In his new position, Garratt will oversee all financial and information technology operations at the company.

Garratt previously served as the vice president of finance and division controller for Yum! Brands-owned KFC. He was also a former vice president and controller at Big Lots Inc.

Garratt will lead the company at a time of growth. Dollar General plans to increase its square footage by 7% in 2016, which will require opening 900 new stores next year.

Other finance moves

Maria Fiore has been named the CFO of Encyclopaedia Britannica. She arrives at the company from NCH Marketing Services, where she served as CFO and vice president of global strategic and financial planning.

CEC Entertainment, owner of the Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, has announced Dale Black as its next CFO. Black will succeed Temple Weist.

AK Steel has promoted Jaime Vasquez to CFO, effective January 1. He will replace Roger Newport following his promotion to CEO. Vasquez currently serves as the company’s director of finance.

Performance Sports Group has announced Mark Vendetti as its next finance chief. He currently heads finance at Francesca’s Holdings. He will take over the role from Amir Rosenthal.

Checkpoint Systems has named James Lucania as its next CFO and treasurer. He has served as interim CFO since March. He was previously the company’s vice president of finance and treasurer since 2012.

Chief accounting officer Susan Cullen will become the new CFO of Flushing Financial when David Fry retires in February 2016.

