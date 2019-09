Between yesterday’s FOMC notes and Bernanke’s big speech coming up on Friday — where he’s expected to really bring out his old helicopter-ness — it’s no surprise that the trade of the moment, betting against the dollar, is on.



Here’s the dollar index. The euro is near $1.40.

