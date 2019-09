Today definitely looks like a MOAR FED EASING kind of a rally.



Everything is surging (Dow up 130, gold up 1.3%) following Bernanke’s speech where he talked about how the recovery isn’t yet self sustaining.

And of course that means the dollar is getting slammed as well.

Here’s the dollar index via FinViz:

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.