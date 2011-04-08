The Dollar Is Getting Crushed As Oil Hits $111, Gold Hits $1470, Silver Hits $40, And Euro Hits $1.44

Joe Weisenthal

It’s not too surprising, since we’re seeing one of these classically “risk on” type of days that have defined this whole rally, but the dollar is getting killed against everything.

Gold is at $1470.

Silver, as mentioned, has finally breached, the $40 level.

The euro  — which just saw one of its members beg for a bailout — is up to $1.44.

And oil is at $111.

