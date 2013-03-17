Here's A Chart Showing Everyone Getting Bullish On The US Dollar

Earlier this week we wrote about the great comeback of the US dollar, a currency that everyone hated just a few months ago.



The dollar bullishness is gathering steam.

Via Sebastien Galy at SocGen, here’s a chart of the latest data from the Commodities And Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) which shows the positioning of speculators.

You can see, dollar longs are surging and dollar shorts are shrinking.

Photo: SocGen

