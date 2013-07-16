Almost Everyone Is Now Bullish On The Dollar

From @pawelmorski, here’s a great chart from a BofA/ML survey, showing how wildly bullish folks are on the dollar.



As you can see, the % of investors who think the dollar will rise is at the highest levels of the decade.

Note also the marked shift pre- and post-crisis.

Virtually the entire pre-crisis era, there was a bearish bias to investor opinions. That’s shifted in recent years.

Among the reasons for being optimistic on the dollar: An improving an economy, rising domestic energy (fewer imports) and a general sense that perhaps the Fed is closer to the “exit” among major central banks.

