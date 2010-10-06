Holy Cow, Silver!

You thought gold was hot?



Ha! You need to check out silver. it was up over 4% today, to hit a 30-year high. And actually the best way to view it is to look at a long-term chart, just so you can see how ginormous today’s rally really was.

We’ve assembled a few key charts of “dollar alternatives” currencies and metals that are rallying at the expense of the greenback to show just how aggressively these have moved of late.

