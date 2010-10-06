Holy Cow, Silver!

Joe Weisenthal
Silver

You thought gold was hot?

Ha! You need to check out silver. it was up over 4% today, to hit a 30-year high. And actually the best way to view it is to look at a long-term chart, just so you can see how ginormous today’s rally really was.

We’ve assembled a few key charts of “dollar alternatives” currencies and metals that are rallying at the expense of the greenback to show just how aggressively these have moved of late.

Silver just made a huge leg up

Gold also with a big jump today

Everyone loves the Franc

Platinum with a huge gap up in recent days

And yes, even the once-hated euro can't be stopped

One area where we're not seeing a surge...

