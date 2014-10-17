Kickstarter Founder's New Project Is A Nonprofit Called Dollar A Day

Perry Chen revolutionised the world of crowdfunding as cofounder and CEO of Kickstarter.

After stepping down from Kickstarter last year to pursue new projects, Chen is now turning his talents to the world of nonprofits, starting a new website called Dollar A Day.

“I don’t think it’s as easy as one might hope to discover new nonprofits,” Chen tells Business Insider. “Dollar A Day was trying to solve that problem first and foremost.”

The concept behind Dollar A Day is simple yet powerful: Everybody who joins commits to donating $US1 a day, which goes to a new nonprofit that gets featured every day.

In return, those who sign up will get a tidy email that focuses on the featured nonprofit, which Chen hopes will help people find new and exciting organisations on a daily basis.

Here’s an example of today’s daily email.

Chen says many people he talked to are interested in supporting nonprofits, but have no idea where to start.

“It’s really about trying to finding a way to support and shine a light on nonprofits already doing great work and getting people to directly engage with them,” Chen says.

To increase awareness, you don’t have to be subscribed to the daily dollar pledge to receive the emails, though over 800 people have already committed.

Donations are 100% tax deductible and are set up as an automatic monthly payment of $US30, but Dollar A Day makes it easy to cancel at any time.

In an attempt to spare your inbox from the possible influx of emails from all the nonprofits you donate to, Dollar A Day doesn’t share your email with nonprofits, so you won’t get spammed.

“We’ve got over [800] people signed up as donors right now,” says Chen. “We have probably double that signed up as subscribers. Both of those stats of people are awesome to us. We don’t really mind if you’re a donor or a subscriber.”

Chen says some of his favourite nonprofits featured so far include Girls Who Code, a nonprofit aimed at closing the gender gap in tech and engineering, and Shelter Box, which delivers emergency shelter and aid after disasters.

“We know we’re making a positive impact, but we want to reach more people,” says Chen. “The hope is that we’re reaching a lot of different audiences.”

To sign up or to learn more about Dollar A Day, head over to the website.

