Dole-Bludging Isn't Just Lazy, It Also Doesn't Make Financial Sense These Days, Says Recruiter

As part of the latest proposed overhaul on the work-for-the-dole program, from July 1 2015 jobseekers will be forced to look for 40 jobs a month and perform up to 25 hours of community service to receive welfare packages.

And, according to Assistant Minister for Employment Luke Hartsuyker, if these people don’t show satisfactory or genuine search techniques they will face compliance action.

We reached out to Gen George, founder and CEO of recruitment site Oneshift, for her opinion on the Government’s hardline approach introduced as it’s “Earn or Learn” policy.

Seeing the workings of the recruitment sector firsthand, George says the changes are desperately needed for Aussie jobseekers.

“There’s plenty of people who agree that the tough love is long overdue,” she said.

“The Government’s new Earn or Learn policy has come at a time when a radical overhaul is desperately needed in the way Aussies find a job and more broadly, how we approach the concept of work.

“Youth unemployment, in particular, is skyrocketing and is now at seven-year highs.”

With no shortage of part-time jobs needing to be filled in Australia, George says people should be jumping into the workforce rather than waiting for dole payments.

“…There should be little question as to which is the better option. It doesn’t make much sense to rely on benefits when you are required to work 25 hours per week to earn them – especially when you could spend the same amount of time working in a part-time job and go home at the end of each week with far more money in your pocket.”

As more resources go online and are available to jobseekers, people are running out of excuses to not apply for work.

“For some people, it’s just a matter of getting out there and seeing what’s available — and believe me, there’s plenty of good part-time and casual jobs out there. What’s more, from a pure convenience perspective, job seeking has never been easier.

“Technological advancements in IT and the rise of online job boards, has resulted in job seeking […] a net win for job seekers and employers alike. Sophisticated algorithms, like the ones we have in place at OneShift, ensure that businesses are getting matched only to the most suitable candidates, making everything so much easier and smoother.

“This means that the jobs are coming to them (jobseekers) with minimal effort – they simply upload their resume and relevant details to a job board and wait for the jobs to come to them.”

The ABS reports the national unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 6.0 per cent in June 2014, with the number of unemployed people looking for part-time work increasing from 10,300 to 198,600.

