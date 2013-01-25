Photo: Mitra Mirshahidi / Flickr

Luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana plans to release perfume for babies.That’s right. Baby perfume.



“This perfume is also inspired by the smell of a baby and is ‘designed to cuddle and pamper every little boy and girl’, which means it’s fine for delicate skin, is unisex, but ultimately, mimics the smell of a baby’s skin,” Grazia UK reported.

The packaging is orange, according to Grazia.

While babies are already known for their sweet smell, history has shown that parents will shell out for just about anything.

