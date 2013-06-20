Italian Fashion Duo Dolce And Gabbana Sentenced To Prison

An Italian court has sentenced fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to 1 year and 8 months in prison for tax evasion.



The pair have denied allegations that they evaded more than 400 million euros in taxes when they sold brands D&G and Dolce & Gabbana to a holding company they established in Luxembourg. This move allowed Dolce and Gabbana to pay a lower tax rate than they would have in Italy.

Italy has a very complex court process. A court initially cleared the pair of the charges, but a higher appeals court overturned that decision in 2011 and ordered the case back to trial. A Milan court ordered Dolce and Gabbana to pay a 343 million-euro fine earlier this year.

Reuters points out that because the appeals process still isn’t over, Dolce and Gabbana might never actually spend any time in prison despite Wednesday’s sentence.

