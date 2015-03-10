Dolce & Gabbana is selling ridiculously ornate $8,000 headphones

Last week, Dolce & Gabbana debuted a new accessory during its Milan Fashion Week runway show — ridiculously ornate $US8,000 headphones.

There were headphones that looked like crowns.

Headphones with fur.

Headphones with pearls.

AndJewel-encrusted headphones.

But the headphones weren’t just a useless accessory on the runway–they really work and you can buy them!

That is, if you’re willing to drop $US7,095 for the jeweled gear or up to $US7,990 for a fur pair.

Made in Italy and custom designed by the Frends brand, the headphones are rendered in nappa leather and embellished with Swarovski crystals, pearls, and fox fur.

But you’re going to have to wait a while for the fancy new headgear.

High end online retailer Moda Operandi estimates the headphones won’t be delivered until July 2o through October 30.

The fur pair will set you back a bit more.

