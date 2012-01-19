Dolce & Gabbana Officially Apologizes To Hong Kong For That Photo-Banning Incident

Photo: dawvon via Flickr

After more than 1,000 people flooded Canton Street in Hong Kong earlier this month to protest Dolce & Gabbana’s new policy forbidding photos, the Italian luxury retailer has officially apologized (via NY Mag).In case you missed it, the store had released a policy forbidding Hong Kong residents from taking photos inside or outside its flagship store, purportedly in order to protect its “intellectual property.”



But residents were enraged, especially after learning that mainland Chinese and foreign tourists were excluded from the photo ban.

Insanity ensued, with protestors shutting down Canton Street, taking blatant photos of the store and forcing it to close early.

Dolce & Gabbana apologized on its Facebook about the riot outside its flagship store saying “We will learn from the incident and listen to the views of people from different sectors.”

But today it officially released an apology for the incident:

We understand that the events which unfolded in front of the Dolce & Gabbana Boutique on Canton Road have offended the citizens of Hong Kong, and for this we are truly sorry and we apologise,” the Italian fashion house said. “The Dolce & Gabbana policy is to welcome the Hong Kong people and that of the whole world respecting the rights of each individual and of the local laws.

