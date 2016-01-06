Dolce & Gabbana is catering to a soon-to-be $484 billion dollar market most retailers ignore

Style.com Arabia announced on Sunday that Dolce & Gabbana was debuting a line with abayas and hijabs, a first for the brand.

Style.com Arabia, which exclusively revealed the line for the first time, noted that the line is unique in that it “[captures] the Sicilian spirit of the house,” while also “[making] a nod” to the designer’s forthcoming collection, with its floral prints.

The website has also posted a makeup guide for women to wear along with their new Dolce & Gabbana apparel.

Women in this demographic often feel ignored.

Mariah Idrissi — the 23-year-old who helped H&M break ground by appearing in one of its ads this fall — has expressed this sentiment.

“It always feels like women who wear hijab are ignored when it comes to fashion,” she said to Fusion. “Our style, in a way, hasn’t really mattered, so it’s amazing that a brand that is big [H&M] has recognised the way we wear hijab.”

But it’s a demographic to which retailers should be paying attention.

Youtube/H&M Mariah Idrissi appeared in an H&M campaign.

This summer, Fortune cited a Thomson Reuters report that noted that in 2013, Muslim women spent $266 billion on clothing and shoes — and that spending in that category is expected to reach $484 billion by 2019.

Fortunately, other companies are starting to take notice, too, such as DKNY and Tommy Hilfiger. Net-a-Porter features a Ramadan Edit on its website, and Moda Operandi also features a collection on its website — and there are others who are jumping on board, as well.

Many retailers are realising there’s a need to appeal to women, especially during Ramadan — a time when many Muslim women go to London to look for stylish apparel, The New York Times reported.

“Ramadan came up as an opportunity we need to understand better,” Ginger Reeder, a Neiman Marcus representative, said to The New York Times this summer.

