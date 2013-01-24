Pretty Much All Global Markets Just Went Down At Once

It’s unclear what’s causing the move, but the dollar just spiked, causing the euro, gold, and stocks, and oil to drop.



A trader told us that the dollar is just catching a bid, given the fact that it’s been getting beaten up a lot lately. Meanwhile, other markets (like stocks) are increasingly looking like they are topping out.

Below is the spike in the U.S. dollar index:

Photo: Thinkorswim

And the corresponding drop in the euro:

Photo: Thinkorswim

The S&P 500 fell at the same time:

Photo: Thinkorswim

Gold did the same thing, but is battling back a bit faster than other markets:

Photo: Thinkorswim

The moves aren’t big, but notably synchronised.

