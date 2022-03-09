Doja Cat says her song about her love of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza was ‘contractual’ and she made it ‘terrible on purpose’

Doja Cat released a new song on TikTok in honor of ‘s famous Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell

Doja Cat shared a new TikTok video of herself singing about Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell discontinued the Mexican Pizza in 2020, and Doja Cat has been trying to get it back.

Doja Cat confused fans when she said the TikTok was “contractual,” and Taco Bell said the song was her idea.

Doja Cat has a new tune for Taco Bell, and it may be the biggest hint yet that the Mexican Pizza is finally coming back.

On Tuesday, Doja Cat shared a new TikTok of herself singing about the beloved Taco Bell item, which was discontinued in November 2020 after 35 years on the chain’s menu.

“I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much,” she begins in the clip, which has already racked up more than 5.7 million views. “I wish that Taco Bell didn’t discontinue it a year ago. I wrote a verse and I hope you like it.”

Doja Cat’s song includes a voice saying “refried beans” in the background as she raps about the Mexican Pizza, which featured ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce.

“Yeah I got beans, I need meat, I need a shell with the sauce and cheese, give you hell if you cross me, we ’bout to throw hands if you wanna try me,” she begins. “This ain’t been new, I will end you, if you ever dare to go discontinued.”

“Yes I eat, I eat, I eat, I like my pizza with refried beans,” Doja Cat continues. “Peep my ad, search YouTube, this ain’t even Mexican food. But I don’t care when the clock hits 2AM, PM if that is your mood.”

Taco Bell removed the Mexican Pizza from its menus in November 2020. Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Then, clearly inspired by the “Krusty Krab Pizza” song from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Doja Cat ends with the lyric: “Mexican Pizza is the pizza for you and me!”

Just before Doja Cat posted her ode to Mexican Pizza, she shared another TikTok video in which she claimed that the Taco Bell jingle was “contractual.”

The caption of the clip, which has been watched more than 6.8 million times, says: “Keep this shit a secret, I’m not tryna do it so ima (sic) make it terrible on purpose.”

In the video, Doja Cat told her fans, “I have to do a jingle, they want me to rap about Mexican Pizza.”

“So I just want to give you a heads up before you see that shit,” she added. “Just know, it’s contractual. Shhhh, I know it’s bad.”

But after Doja Cat posted the video, she got a comment from Taco Bell’s official TikTok account.

“Pretty sure the jingle was your idea,” it read.

It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Doja Cat and Taco Bell partnered up in honor of the Mexican Pizza. Doja Cat has frequently tweeted about it over the last few years, asking Taco Bell to bring the pizza back to menus.

Her tweets are the reason why Taco Bell asked the singer to star in its Super Bowl ad this year.

And she’s not the only famous Mexican Pizza fan. Dolly Parton recently sat down with Insider on Zoom and pledged her own love for it, too.

Parton said she used to love ordering Mexican Pizza along with her usual Taco Supreme and a side of rice and beans. When asked if she thinks Taco Bell should bring the menu item back, Parton enthusiastically replied, “I think they should!”

So does Doja Cat’s TikTok mean the Mexican Pizza is finally coming back? Here’s hoping we find out soon.

Representatives for Doja Cat and Taco Bell did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.