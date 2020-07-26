Doja Cat says that she tested positive for COVID-19 after mocking the virus and comparing it to the flu

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Doja Cat’s full name is Amalaratna ‘Amala’ Zandile Dlamini.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper Doja Cat said in a recent interview with UK-based radio station Capital XTRA that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens, but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it, but I got it,” Doja Cat said, adding that she had a “four-day symptom freakout” and is now OK.

The artist, who lives in LA, faced criticism for downplaying the virus during an Instagram Live session in March.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona,” Doja Cat previously said to her Instagram followers. “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep – that’s all you gotta do.”

Doja Cat is most known for her music that’s taken over TikTok – specifically her Billboard No. 1 single “Say So,” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter and rapper, whose full name is Amalaratna “Amala” Zandile Dlamini, faced backlash in March after hosting an Instagram Live session where she compared COVID-19 to the flu and seemingly shamed people who were taking precautions against the virus.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cause I don’t give a f— about corona, b—-,” Doja Cat told her Instagram followers.

“It’s a flu,” Doja Cat continued. “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep – that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Doja Cat, who lives in Los Angeles, told UK-based radio station Capital XTRA in an interview published Saturday that she did, in fact, get the coronavirus.

“I got COVID,” Doja Cat told Capital XTRA. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

Doja Cat has been met with controversy due to old social-media posts.

She did not specify when exactly she tested positive, but she said that she experienced symptoms and has since recovered.

“I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I’m fine now,” she said.

Doja Cat has also been met with criticism for old lyrics and social-media posts of hers that resurfaced around May, which some Twitter users pointed out were homophobic and had ties to racism.

The pop star has since apologised for her resurfaced posts.

