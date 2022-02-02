Doja Cat’s makeup artist said the musician is so talented that she did her own eyeliner for her ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ video

Doja Cat worked with Ernesto Casillas to create three beauty looks for the ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’ music video. Courtesy of Opus Beauty

“Get Into It (Yuh)” features three beauty looks created by Ernesto Casillas.

Casillas, Doja Cat’s primary makeup artist, said she mapped out her own eyeliner for the shoot.

The sci-fi-themed video allowed Casillas to get creative with bold colors.

After Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” went viral on TikTok in 2021, fans anticipated that her music video would soon follow.

The video, released on Monday, features Doja as an intergalactic hero who is on a mission to rescue her cat from the clutches of her alien enemies. The musician completes her quest in three daring makeup looks that she created with Ernesto Casillas.

Casillas has been Doja Cat’s primary makeup artist since November 2020 and is a proud member of Doja’s glam team, also known as the “Pretty Kitty Committee.” Casillas told Insider that Doja Cat is one of his “sweetest, most loyal and hardworking clients.”

“The great thing about Doja is that she’s an incredible artist herself. She’s really good with the liner […] and my makeup generally tends to be more glam,” he said. “So what happens is, she’ll push me to think creatively and outside of my comfort zone, whereas I will bring my expertise and experience to reign it in.”

Casillas broke down each of the three looks from the music video, including his vision, techniques, and go-to products he used to create each look.

The asymmetrical, black eyeliner look was meant to play off Doja Cat’s costume — and required her skills to complete



Doja Cat did her own black eyeliner for one of the music video’s opening looks. Courtesy of Opus Beauty

Casillas said he was inspired by the white dress with black detailing that stylist Brett Alan Nelson chose for the first look. He wanted to use asymmetry to play off of it, so Doja Cat used a small, thin brush and a black water-activated eyeliner from Glisten Cosmetics.

“What I like about it is once we start doing the makeup, we see it take a different direction and we just go with it,” he said. “The original idea was going to be completely ombréd in with shadow, but once she did the outline of it, we liked it how it was. So we left it.”

The pink ‘WiFi’ look bridged Doja Cat’s eyes and cheeks together with a burst of hot pink

Doja Cat added the white WiFi symbol to add to her intergalactic look. Courtesy of Opus Beauty

With a nod to a popular ’80s technique, Casillas connected Doja’s eyes to her cheeks with a hot pink color. In every look he conceptualizes, Casillas considers how certain colors will interact with his client’s skin.

“It’s not only about packing [the color] on, but really considering undertones and how those translate on camera,” he said.

Doja used Glisten Cosmetics’ eyeliners to add the white details on her nose and face, which added to the sci-fi theme of the video.

Casillas used a Black-owned brand to create an orange orb between Doja’s eyes for the video’s final look

Doja Cat’s orange orb was created using makeup from Black-owned brand Danessa Myricks. Courtesy of Opus Beauty

Doja Cat and Casillas had a more intricate look in mind to go with the orange color, but again decided they liked the simplicity of the glowing orb against her blue hair and armor.

Casillas used Danessa Myricks’ Waterproof Cushion Color and set it with an orange powder shadow. He said a “secret weapon” helped him achieve Doja’s smooth skin.

“I always use a powder puff to lock the makeup in,” he said. “I feel like a powder puff really just smooths the base and locks it into place, as well as a setting spray.”

For those who want to recreate Doja Cat’s looks at home, Casillas recommends looking into the mirror with your face straight-on and focusing on symmetry. Still, he recognizes his looks won’t come out the same for everyone.

“You could end up duplicating exactly what we did on Doja, but it might not look the same because we all have different face shapes, different skin tones,” Casillas said. “Take the main components of that makeup and translate it for your face.”