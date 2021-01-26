DOJ watchdog opens investigation into whether department officials 'engaged in an improper attempt' to overturn the 2020 election

REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

The DOJ inspector general is investigating if any department officials tried to interfere with the 2020 election results.

The probe “will encompass all relevant allegations that may arise” related to any current or former officials.

The New York Times reported earlier that Trump wanted to install a loyalist atop the DOJ to throw out Georgia’s election results.

The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has launched an investigation into whether any current or former department officials “engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome” of the 2020 general election.

OIG announced in a press release on Monday that the investigation will include “all relevant allegations that may arise” within the scope of its jurisdiction, which covers all current and former employees but not other government officials.

“Consistent with OIG policy, we will not comment further on the investigation until it is completed,” the office said, adding that it will publicly release its findings at the end of the probe in accordance with the relevant guidelines.

This news comes after The New York Times reported last week that then-President Donald Trump hatched a plan with a DOJ lawyer to try to oust acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and replace him with a loyalist who could force Georgia to overturn its election results.

According to The Times, Trump was incensed after Rosen had refused to support his effort to cast doubt on then President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. As a result, Trump reportedly wanted to replace Rosen with a DOJ lawyer and loyalist, Jeffrey Clark.

The Times reported that senior DOJ leaders were “stunned” when they were told of Trump’s plan and that he only backed off when they unanimously threatened to resign if he carried out his efforts.

Last week’s report revealed the latest in the series of steps the former president and his allies took to wield the US’s primary law enforcement agency as a weapon in his crusade to throw out the 2020 election results.

Trump forced out Attorney General William Barr after he publicly confirmed that the DOJ did not uncover evidence of widespread voter or election fraud.

Trump tried and failed to strongarm the DOJ into appointing a special counsel to investigate voter fraud claims.

Before he resigned, Barr acceded to Trump’s repeated cries of election malfeasance and authorised investigations into voter fraud, in violation of DOJ policy.

Barr ordered the DOJ to roll back a longstanding policy that stopped prosecutors from taking investigative steps that could affect the outcome of an election.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

