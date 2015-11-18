Dietary supplement stocks drop on DOJ plan to announce criminal and civil actions

Julia La Roche

Nutritional supplement company stocks dropped on Tuesday on reports that the Department of Justice would take actions related to dietary supplement sales and unlawful ads.

CNBC reported that criminal and civil actions would be announced at 3:30 pm ET. It’s unclear which company or companies are invovled.

Shares of GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Herbalife were all lower on the news.

Here’s GNC’s chart:

Screen Shot 2015 11 17 at 12.16.56 PMGoogle Finance

Vitamin Shoppe:

Vitamin shoppeGoogle Finance

Herbalife:

Screen Shot 2015 11 17 at 12.16.40 PMGoogle Finance

NOW WATCH: JAMES ALTUCHER: This is why owning a home is financial suicide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.