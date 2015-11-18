Dietary supplement stocks drop on DOJ plan to announce criminal and civil actions

Nutritional supplement company stocks dropped on Tuesday on reports that the Department of Justice would take actions related to dietary supplement sales and unlawful ads.

CNBC reported that criminal and civil actions would be announced at 3:30 pm ET. It’s unclear which company or companies are invovled.

Shares of GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, and Herbalife were all lower on the news.

Here’s GNC’s chart:

Vitamin Shoppe:

Herbalife:

