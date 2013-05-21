The Most Chilling Details From The Kafkaesque Search Warrant That Went After A Fox News Reporter

Journalists are understandably alarmed by the revelation that President Barack Obama’s Justice Department targeted Fox News reporter James Rosen during a leak investigation of a State Department employee.



The news, reported by the Washington Post late Sunday night, reveals that the Obama administration will apparently stop at nothing to track down whistle-blowers who leak classified information — including implicating journalists who report on that information as criminal “co-conspirators.”

While it is not uncommon for the government to investigate leaks, it is unprecedented for a journalist to be accused of committing a crime for reporting on classified information.

The Justice Department’s application for the search warrant for Rosen’s Gmail account reveals the extent of the administration’s Orwellian maneuvers. By granting the search warrant, the judge alarmingly agreed that Rosen was an “aider and abettor and/or co-conspirator” in leaking the information.

Here are the most chilling parts of the search warrant:

Federation of American Scientists

As the New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza points out, the following sections indicate that DOJ tracked Rosen’s phone calls:

Federation of American Scientists

Federation of American Scientists

And movements at the State Department:

Federation of American Scientists

What’s also clear from the search warrant is that the DOJ had already established that State Department employee Stephen Jin-Woo Kim was the source of the leak:

Federation of American Scientists

The search warrant application indicates that DOJ was also looking for any other potential sources that Rosen might have had, noting the clandestine system that Rosen had set up for communicating with sources using code names and asterisks:

Federation of American Scientists

Lizza points out this interesting footnote:

Federation of American Scientists

And the big finish:

Federation of American Scientists

Federation of American Scientists

Federation of American Scientists

Federation of American Scientists

Federation of American ScientistsRead the full search warrant here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.