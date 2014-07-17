The Department Of Justice Is Investigating The Missing IRS Emails

There is a federal investigation into lost emails from former IRS official Lois Lerner, the key figure in the agency’s alleged targeting of conservative groups.

The Wall Street Journal examined prepared testimony Deputy Attorney General James Cole is set to deliver at a hearing before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Thursday. According to the Journal, Cole will confirm the Department of Justice is “investigating the circumstances of the lost emails from [former IRS official Lois Lerner’s] computer.”

Lerner lead the IRS division that reviewed applications for tax-exempt status. The IRS outraged conservatives last year after admitting applications for tax exemption from certain conservative and Tea Party-backed groups received extra scrutiny.

The IRS has maintained over two years of emails from Lerner and other officials were lost when a hard drive crashed. Republicans have expressed doubt about that explanation.

