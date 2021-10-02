The DOJ says a former Florida congressional candidate facilitated travel to DC and encouraged Capitol rioters to take an RV with him

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

Former congressional candidate Jeremy Brown offered up an RV to Capitol rioters trying to get to DC.

“We have a RV an Van going,” he told rioters on Signal. “Plenty of Gun Ports left to fill. We can pick you up.”

Brown was arrested and charged on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

The FBI on Thursday arrested and charged a former congressional candidate for his role in the deadly Capitol riot in January.

Documents from the Department of Justice say Jeremy Brown, who ran for Congress in Florida last year, facilitated travel for Capitol rioters heading to DC.

Brown “coordinated travel plans and rendezvous points” using encrypted messaging app Signal.

He was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds” and engaging in “disorderly or disruptive conduct,” according to the DOJ.

A witness who’s known Brown “for multiple years” came forward to the FBI to identify him.

The Capitol riot left five people, including one police officer, dead. So far, at least 658 people have been charged in relation to the riot.

Organizers were emboldened by then-President Donald Trump’s urges to protest the results of the 2020 election with him, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. While members of Congress were meeting inside the Capitol to certify the results and verify Biden’s presidency, Trump supporters organized an attempted coup and stormed the Capitol.

In February, CNN reported that FBI affidavits and court documents showed insurrectionists scrambled to delete photos and social-media posts proving their participation in the Capitol riot. Some reportedly broke their cellphones, scrubbed their social-media accounts, and tried to wipe hard drives that might contain photos and other proof of their involvement, CNN reported.

But others have boasted of their involvement, leading the FBI to charge them.