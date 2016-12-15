The Feds just started charging drug company executives for price fixing

The Department of Justice has accused two drug industry executives of fixing prices of generic drugs.

Bloomberg is reporting that the former president and former CEO of Heritage Pharmaceuticals were both charged Monday.

In November, Bloomberg reported that Federal prosecutors may start bringing down charges regarding price fixing as part of a larger investigation into generic drugmakers. EpiPen-maker Mylan and Teva Pharmaceuticals are among the other companies under investigation.

This story is developing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.