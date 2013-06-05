MOVE OVER, CRONUTS: 'Doissants' Have Arrived At Bakeries Everywhere

Pillsbury’s own DIY cronut.

The “cronut” frenzy has hit an all time high.



The half-doughnut, half-croissant delicacy from Dominique Ansel’s bakery in SoHo has now appeared on ABC’s The Chew, the TODAY show, and even on Craigslist by opportunistic scalpers.

So it was only a matter of time before cronut knock-offs began to appear on the market.

The term “cronut” has already been trademarked by Ansel, but that hasn’t slowed the spread of copycat “doissants” around the country.

New York Magazine’s food blog Grubstreet has a good rundown of cronut wannabes, including a treat from DC’s Chocolate Crust made with with hazelnut cream and pistachio topping, and a bargain $2 doissant from Circle City Sweets in Indianapolis.

There’s also a “Doughsánt” from Oakmont Bakery Pennsylvania, and Atlanta’s The Cake Hag’s own cronut-inspired hybrid.

The head chef at LA’s Cooks County says she is still trying to master the art of the pastry — no surprise, given it took Ansel 10 tries to come up with his secret recipe.

Even big-name baking brand Pillsbury has gotten in on the action: The company released its own DIY version, aptly named “Crescent Doughnuts,” using Pillsbury crescent dinner rolls.

With National Doughnut Day this Friday, bakers across the country are likely scrambling to create their own versions of the cronut in time to cash in on the craze.

Sorry Dominique Ansel — it was only a matter of time.

