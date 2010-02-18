Doing Business In Europe? Get Ready For Sheer Chaos Next Week

Photo: AP

Here’s a heads up to any of you who might be travelling to Europe on business.Next week is going to be nuts.



Der Spiegel reports that Lufthansa Pilots have just voted to strike, and that the chaos in German airports is expected to be significant.

The strike will affect the main airline, its cargo unit, and its budget airline

Anyway, you can surmise that if German airports are in chaos, the ripple effects will be significant.

And of course, this is only considering logistics. This move comes at a fragile time for the entire European

Might want to fire up the teleconferencing system.

