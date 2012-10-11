REPORT: Slain SEAL Told Friend Meeting Romney 'Was Pathetic And Comical'

Photo: AP

Elf Ellefsen knew slain Navy SEAL Glen Doherty for the last 20 years, even paddled out on a swim with him in the days leading up to his travel to Libya.Imagine his astonishment when Romney got “choked up” talking about one of his best friends.



According to Ellefsen’s interview with My North West journalist Libby Denkmann, Doherty once described the meeting with Romney as “Pathetic and comical.”

From Ellefsen:

“To have the same person come up to you within only a half hour, have this person reintroduce himself to you, having absolutely no idea whatsoever that he just did this 20 minutes ago, and did not even recognise Glen’s face.”

Ellefsen ended the interview by saying that he thinks Doherty would probably “pity” Romney for having to use his name in a political speech.

The editor notes at the bottom of the article that Ellefsen’s political leanings are unknown, but that Ellefsen did say there’s no excuse for politicizing military members, regardless of party.

