These #DogsAtPollingStations are taking over Twitter during the general election

If you need a break from the regular political coverage on election day (although we’re on top of that), then check out #DogsAtPollingStations.
The hashtag is trending on Twitter as people snap photos of their four-legged friends waiting outside polling booths in Britain’s tighest race in recent history.
These fluffballs can’t vote, but they still look cute posing next to signs.
Guess who came with me to vote? #DogsAtPollingStations #streatham pic.twitter.com/uIf7Wr7hsX
— Jonathan Bartley (@jon_bartley) May 7, 2015
#DogsAtPollingStations @innocent Paddy & Murphy in rural Wiltshire pic.twitter.com/DEvSJTGvvK
— Kato (@plaindweller) May 7, 2015
Democracy for dogs: Twitter goes crazy for #dogsatpollingstations http://t.co/8BaXUGrlYq pic.twitter.com/o1N69q9e8o
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2015
Dogs across the U.K. headed to poll stations. Photos: http://t.co/rP94rcKspR #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/wQVwwuado8
— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 7, 2015
#DogsAtPollingStations is the best hashtag of the 2015 election http://t.co/O9da7yAVvg pic.twitter.com/xc4zlmQ561
— BuzzFeed UK (@BuzzFeedUK) May 7, 2015
It's election day in Britain and #dogsatpollingstations is a thing: http://t.co/LvyFHHhDjD pic.twitter.com/2kMxNFo5PE
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 7, 2015
These dogs at polling stations just can't get enough democracy #DogsAtPollingStations http://t.co/a1fpavI3Aj pic.twitter.com/7184dwru2z
— The Independent (@Independent) May 7, 2015
Keeping guard
#DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/gCjCQ9GWHX
— Lesleann (@Lesleann123) May 7, 2015
