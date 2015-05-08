These #DogsAtPollingStations are taking over Twitter during the general election

If you need a break from the regular political coverage on election day (although we’re on top of that), then check out #DogsAtPollingStations.

The hashtag is trending on Twitter as people snap photos of their four-legged friends waiting outside polling booths in Britain’s tighest race in recent history.

These fluffballs can’t vote, but they still look cute posing next to signs.

<

These dogs at polling stations just can't get enough democracy #DogsAtPollingStations http://t.co/a1fpavI3Aj pic.twitter.com/7184dwru2z — The Independent (@Independent) May 7, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.