These #DogsAtPollingStations are taking over Twitter during the general election

Dina Spector

If you need a break from the regular political coverage on election day (although we’re on top of that), then check out #DogsAtPollingStations.

The hashtag is trending on Twitter as people snap photos of their four-legged friends waiting outside polling booths in Britain’s tighest race in recent history.

These fluffballs can’t vote, but they still look cute posing next to signs. 

