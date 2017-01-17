A veterinarian explains why people should avoid letting a dog lick their face

People often think a dog’s mouth is cleaner than a human’s mouth. According to Dr. Leni K. Kaplan of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, the reason people believe this because when a dog licks a wound, it can remove debris and contamination, which sometimes expedites the healing process.
However, the fact is a dog’s mouth is riddled with bacteria, and coming in contact with contaminated saliva presents a risk of disease and infection.
Follow BI Video: On Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.