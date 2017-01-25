The astounding way dogs can smell time

Have you ever wondered how tracking dogs are able to accurately track where something is just by smelling it? To find out what’s actually happening, we brought in Alexandra Horowitz, author of “Being a Dog: Following the Dog into a World of Smell

” and Adjunct Associate Professor at Barnard College.

Turns out, it’s because dogs are able to smell time. Here’s what you need to know.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.