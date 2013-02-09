10 Real Estate Listings That Got Photobombed By Dogs

Melissa Stanger
Dogs photobombin real estate pics, Estately

Photo: Estately.com

Real estate photos can capture the essence of a home to give you an idea of what it could be like to live there, but these photos can also sometimes capture the spontaneity of life.Like if your dog walks in on the shot, for example.

Our friends at Estately.com came across a number of photos in their listings where the family pet wanted in on the action. These dogs are definitely not camera shy.

This dog does NOT want you in HIS pool at a Yorba Linda, Calif. home.

See the listing for this property at Estately.com.

This home in Preston, Wash. comes with its very own second-floor-guarding dog.

Fluffy is an exquisite addition to this home here in Atlanta, Ga.

We hope this dog doesn't pee in the pool at this home in Oxford, Md.

You can buy this home in Seattle, but the sad resident dog doesn't want to leave.

This home in Bethesda, Md. comes with a cozy library and a lazy dog.

This dog gives the camera a demure look at his home in Atlanta, Ga.

Here's a home in Los Angeles where the dog matches the decor.

If you don't buy the adjoining Frazier Park, Calif. home, Spot will let you stay with him in the dog house.

