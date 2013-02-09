10 Real Estate Listings That Got Photobombed By Dogs

Photo: Estately.com

Real estate photos can capture the essence of a home to give you an idea of what it could be like to live there, but these photos can also sometimes capture the spontaneity of life.Like if your dog walks in on the shot, for example.



Our friends at Estately.com came across a number of photos in their listings where the family pet wanted in on the action. These dogs are definitely not camera shy.

